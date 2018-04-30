Cambodia parties register as Hun Sen vows vote will go ahead

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2018, file photo, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen speaks after voting in the senate election at Takhmau polling station in Kandal province, southeast of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Registration began on Monday, April 30, 2018 for political parties contesting Cambodia's upcoming general election, with Hun Sen dismissing calls for a boycott of the polls by opposition figures whose party was dissolved by the pro-government courts last year. Hun Sen in a speech Monday said the July 29 polls will proceed as planned and not be obstructed by any individuals or groups. Heng Sinith, File AP Photo