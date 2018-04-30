FILE - In this March 3, 2016, file photo, Australian cardinal George Pell reads a statement to reporters as he leaves the Quirinale hotel after meeting members of the Australian group of relatives and victims of priestly sex abuses, in Rome, Italy. The most senior Vatican official to be charged in the Catholic Church sex abuse crisis will return to an Australian court on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, to learn whether he must stand trial on charges that he sexually abused multiple victims decades ago.
FILE - In this March 3, 2016, file photo, Australian cardinal George Pell reads a statement to reporters as he leaves the Quirinale hotel after meeting members of the Australian group of relatives and victims of priestly sex abuses, in Rome, Italy. The most senior Vatican official to be charged in the Catholic Church sex abuse crisis will return to an Australian court on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, to learn whether he must stand trial on charges that he sexually abused multiple victims decades ago. Riccardo De Luca, File AP Photo
FILE - In this March 3, 2016, file photo, Australian cardinal George Pell reads a statement to reporters as he leaves the Quirinale hotel after meeting members of the Australian group of relatives and victims of priestly sex abuses, in Rome, Italy. The most senior Vatican official to be charged in the Catholic Church sex abuse crisis will return to an Australian court on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, to learn whether he must stand trial on charges that he sexually abused multiple victims decades ago. Riccardo De Luca, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Australian judge to rule on whether Cardinal stands trial

The Associated Press

April 30, 2018 02:03 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia

The most senior Vatican official to be charged in the Catholic Church sex abuse crisis will return to an Australian court on Tuesday to learn whether he must stand trial on charges that he sexually abused multiple victims decades ago.

Magistrate Belinda Wallington will rule in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on whether the prosecution's case against Australian Cardinal George Pell is strong enough to warrant a trial by jury.

Lawyers for Australia's highest-ranking Catholic argued during a four-week preliminary hearing in March that the accusations were untrue and should be dismissed. Pell has said through his lawyers that he will plead not guilty if the magistrate decides against dismissing the charges.

  Comments  