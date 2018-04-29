Israeli says 3 Palestinian infiltrators from Gaza killed

RETRANSMISSION OF AH116 WHICH WAS CORRUPTED - Palestinian protesters run to cover from teargas fired by Israeli troops after they burn tires near the fence during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Friday, April 27, 2018. Palestinians converged on the Gaza border with Israel for a fifth round of weekly protests Friday, some throwing stones and burning tires, as a top U.N. official urged Israel to refrain from using excessive force against them. Adel Hana AP Photo