Fire breaks out at building site of new Egyptian museum

In this image made from a video provided by Almanassa people watch as smoke rises from a fire at the new Grand Egyptian Museum, located near the famed pyramids of Giza just outside Cairo. The museum covers about 490,000 square meters

586,120 square yards) and will house some of Egypt's most unique and precious artifacts, including many belonging to the famed boy King Tutankhamun. Egyptian officials said that the fire caused no significant damage or injuries.