UVA moves to ban white nationalist rally planner from campus

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Jason Kessler walks through a crowd of protesters in front of the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse ahead of a decision regarding the covered Confederate statues, during a rally in Charlottesville, Va. The University of Virginia has effectively banned Kessler the main organizer of last summer's white nationalist rally from its Charlottesville campus. The Daily Progress via AP Zack Wajsgras