Numerous area police agency officers converge on Bear Mountain Road to search for John Williams, Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams is a suspect in the fatal shooting of Somerset County Sheriff's deputy Eugene Cole early Wednesday, the day Williams was scheduled to face a weapons charge in a Massachusetts court. The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP David Leaming

Nation & World

Sheriff: Suspect in Maine deputy killing may want to talk

The Associated Press

April 27, 2018 09:46 AM

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine

Authorities searching for a third day for a man sought in the fatal shooting of a Maine deputy sheriff say they've learned he may want to reach out and talk to them.

The shooting of Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole early Wednesday morning in Norridgewock has triggered an intensive search for 29-year-old John Williams in and around the heavily wooded rural community about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Bangor. He's considered armed and dangerous.

Sheriff Dale Lancaster said Friday authorities understand that Williams may want to communicate with them but wouldn't elaborate further. Lancaster said they are willing to listen and encouraged him to reach out.

Authorities know Williams' whereabouts leading up to the shooting but are looking for people who may have had contact with him afterward.

