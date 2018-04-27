Water to flow again through 145-year-old drinking fountain

In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018, a person walks past an ornate granite fountain in front of the Providence Athenaeum library in Providence, R.I. Legend has it that anyone who sips from the 145-year-old public drinking fountain is destined to return. The fountain has been dry for about a decade, but after repairs using donations from Athenaeum supporters, it is scheduled to be turned on again May 20, 2018. Steven Senne AP Photo