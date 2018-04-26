India-China summit expected to ease tensions over border

In this Oct. 16, 2016, file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend the BRICS summit in Goa, India. Modi is travelling April 27-28, 2018 to meet with Xi for a visit that some experts have described as a possible way to reset a complicated relationship between the two Asian powers that has faced several tests last year, including a tense border standoff. Manish Swarup, File AP Photo