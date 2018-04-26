Court won't return tigers, exotic animals to Ohio man's home

FILE – In this April 4, 2015, file photo, Kenny Hetrick, owner of Tiger Ridge Exotics, holds stuffed toy animals as he speaks to visitors at an Easter egg hunt fundraiser in Stony Ridge, Ohio. The Hetrick family, whose tigers and other exotic animals were seized in a raid by Ohio authorities, lost what's likely their final court challenge seeking the animals return to their roadside sanctuary. The state's agriculture department said the decision issued Wednesday, April 25, 2018, will allow it to begin handing over permanent ownership of the animals to the sanctuaries where they now are housed. Mike Householder, File AP Photo