US House moves to reverse order to aid salmon

In this April 11, 2018 photo, water moves through a spillway of the Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River near Almota, Wash. Republican members of Congress from the Pacific Northwest are upset with a federal judge's order to spill water from the dam and three others on the Snake River in an attempt to help speed migrating salmon to the Pacific Ocean, saying the increased spill will result in lost power sales and could harm transportation, barging, flood control and irrigation systems. Nicholas K. Geranios AP Photo