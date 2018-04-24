Romania: Leader faces misconduct charges in court hearing

FILE- In this Thursday, June 15, 2017, file photo, the chairman of the Social Democratic Party Liviu Dragnea wipes his eye during a press conference in Bucharest, Romania. Romania's most powerful politician heads for the final hearing in a corruption case on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, days after the U.S. State Department said corrupt practices remain widespread at every level of government in the European Union member. Vadim Ghirda, File AP Photo