The Latest: Black man shot by officers struck police cars

Lee Merritt, center, leads a news conference, Monday, April 23 2018, in San Bernardino, Calif., announcing a series of lawsuits against the Barstow Police Department regarding the shooting death of Diante "Butchie" Yarber. Family members and attorneys are disputing the official account of the fatal police shooting of Yarber, a 26-year-old black man, during a traffic stop earlier in the month in Barstow, Calif. The Daily Press via AP James Quigg