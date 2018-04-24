Mistrial declared for border agent charged with killing teen

FILE - In this March 21, 2018, file photo, Border Patrol agent Lonnie Swartz, left, makes his way to the U.S. District Court building in downtown Tucson, Ariz., where opening arguments were scheduled to begin in his murder trial. A mistrial was declared Monday, April 23, in the case of Swartz after an Arizona jury acquitted him of a second-degree murder charge in the killing of a teen from Mexico but deadlocked on lesser counts of manslaughter. Arizona Daily Star via AP, File Ron Medvescek