The Latest: Armenian prime minister resigns amid protests

Demonstrators march in protest against the appointment of former President Serzh Sargsyan as the new prime minister, in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, April 22, 2018. The leader of major political protests that have gripped the Armenian capital for more than a week has been detained, and the streets of Yerevan are echoing with the blare of car horns in a new technique for expressing mass opposition. PAN Photo via AP Aram Kirakosyan