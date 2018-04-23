Verdict for IS suspect Abdeslam in attempted murder case

Police patrol outside the Brussels justice palace during the trial of Saleh Abdeslam and Soufiane Ayari in Brussels, Monday, April 23, 2018. The sole surviving suspect in the 2015 Paris extremist attacks who was once Europe's most wanted fugitive will hear his judgment in an attempted murder case on Monday. Salah Abdeslam's verdict will be heard for his involvement in a March 15, 2016, police shootout, four months after the Paris attacks that killed 130. Virginia Mayo AP Photo