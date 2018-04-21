FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo, political activist Tom Steyer speaks during an event in Cincinnati. Steyer is spending millions of his own money on a campaign arguing to remove President Donald Trump from office, but the effort isn’t necessarily reflected across the rest of the Democratic Party and the progressive left. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says her caucus and its candidates are focused more on economic issues ahead of the November midterm elections. Other Democrats say Congress has to wait for the conclusions of special counsel Robert Mueller.
FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo, political activist Tom Steyer speaks during an event in Cincinnati. Steyer is spending millions of his own money on a campaign arguing to remove President Donald Trump from office, but the effort isn’t necessarily reflected across the rest of the Democratic Party and the progressive left. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says her caucus and its candidates are focused more on economic issues ahead of the November midterm elections. Other Democrats say Congress has to wait for the conclusions of special counsel Robert Mueller. John Minchillo, File AP Photo
FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo, political activist Tom Steyer speaks during an event in Cincinnati. Steyer is spending millions of his own money on a campaign arguing to remove President Donald Trump from office, but the effort isn’t necessarily reflected across the rest of the Democratic Party and the progressive left. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says her caucus and its candidates are focused more on economic issues ahead of the November midterm elections. Other Democrats say Congress has to wait for the conclusions of special counsel Robert Mueller. John Minchillo, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Steyer's talk of impeaching Trump not appealing to Dems

By BILL BARROW and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

April 21, 2018 12:34 AM

ATLANTA

Tom Steyer is on a multimillion-dollar mission to impeach Donald Trump, but Democrats whose campaigns the California billionaire is helping bankroll aren't keen to follow his lead.

Steyer is spending $40 million on his "Need To Impeach" roadshow, with advertising and town halls around the country. But Democratic leaders in Congress and many candidates hoping to wrest House control from the Republicans are counting on pocketbook issues and a growing voter interest in checks on the GOP government in Washington.

The tightrope balance for Democrats underscores their dilemma. The question is how to maximize liberal anger against the president, who is under the cloud of a special counsel's investigation, while not alienating Trump country independents and moderate Republicans who are unhappy with him but often detest his critics even more.

  Comments  