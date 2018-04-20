Michigan couple gives 14th son creative middle name

In this Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 photo, the Schwandt family poses for a portrait in front of their home in Grand Rapids, Mich. The only member not pictured is Brandon, 18. The Schwandt family has 13 sons and have welcomed a 14th into the family. The couple's latest addition was born Wednesday evening, April 18 five days before the baby's expected due date. The Grand Rapids Press via AP Casey Sykes