Former Ohio State football coach Earle Bruce dies at 87

In this Sept. 15, 1984, photo, Ohio State football coach Earle Bruce talks to quarterback Mike Tomczak during the first half of a football game in Columbus, Ohio. Former Ohio State football coach Earle Bruce has died at his home in central Ohio. The College Football Hall of Fame member was 87. His four daughters released a statement Friday, April 20, 2018, on the loss of "a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and a respected coach to many. The Columbus Dispatch via AP Tim Revell