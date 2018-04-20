10 Things to Know for Today

In this April 5, 2018 photo, Radad Alborati, a Yemeni-American, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in New York. Alborati's wife is stuck in war-torn Yemen after his years-long effort to bring her to the U.S. ended last month, when a U.S. consulate said she was ineligible for a waiver from President Donald Trump’s restrictions on immigration and travel from certain countries. Mary Altaffer AP Photo