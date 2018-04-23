Correction: Campus Free Speech-Lawsuit story

In a story April 20 about the settlement of a free speech lawsuit at Joliet Junior College, The Associated Press reported erroneously that a student will receive $30,000 as part of the settlement. A student rights group will receive the money.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Lawsuit filed by student over 'free speech zone' settled
A suburban Chicago community college has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by a student who alleged the school violated her free-speech rights by prohibiting her from handing out flyers that read, "Shut Down Capitalism"
CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago community college has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by a student who alleged the school violated her free-speech rights by prohibiting her from handing out flyers that read, "Shut Down Capitalism."
Ivette Salazar claimed Joliet Junior College limited political expressions to a small campus "free speech zone."
Salazar saw other students distributing flyers outside the zone Nov. 28 advocating capitalism with a poster reading, "Socialism Sucks." When she began distributing her flyers, campus police allegedly stopped her. As a result of the settlement, the college is paying $30,000 to the Foundation of Individual Rights in Education, which brought the lawsuit.
The school has since updated its free speech and expression policy. It allows for expressive activity throughout the college.
The college says in a statement it has a long-standing commitment to free speech and its former policies "were consistent with the First Amendment."
