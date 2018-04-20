Mahathir's wife urges Malaysia's women to be 'queenmakers'

FILE - In this July 27, 2002, file photo, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, right, wave to supporters during his 21st year in power anniversary celebration at the National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The wife of former Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad spoke at a press conference on Friday, April 20, 2018 and she is urging women to support the opposition coalition in next month's general election for a better future. Teh Eng Koon, File AP Photo