Killing renews concerns for homeless Native Americans

FILE--In this Monday, July 21, 2014, file photo, bedding, clothing and broken glass litter a homeless encampment in Albuquerque, N. M., where authorities say three teenagers fatally beat two homeless Navajo men in a crime so alarming it led to the creation of a city task force on Native American homelessness. The recent March 2018 killing in Albuquerque of another homeless man who also was from the Navajo Nation is again exposing the heightened dangers many say Native Americans coping with homelessness often face. Jeri Clausing, file AP Photo