In this Wednesday, April 11, 2018, photo, South Korean army soldiers stand guard at the border villages of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea. U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, April 17, has given his "blessing" for North and South Korea to discuss the end of the Korean War at their summit next week amid a diplomatic push to end the North Korean nuclear standoff. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo

Seoul: N. Korean leader removes major nuclear sticking point

The Associated Press

April 19, 2018 10:22 AM

SEOUL, South Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in says North Korea hasn't asked for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the Korean Peninsula as a precondition for abandoning his nuclear weapons. If true, this would remove a major sticking point to a nuclear disarmament deal.

Moon said Thursday, however, that North Korea still wants the United States to end its "hostile" policy toward the North and offer security guarantees. It has typically linked U.S. "hostility" to the 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea.

North Korea has always said it needed to develop nuclear weapons because of the U.S. "hostility" embodied by the American troops in South Korea, 50,000 others stationed in Japan and the "nuclear umbrella" security guarantee that Washington offers allies Seoul and Tokyo.

