A look at Cuba at a time of political transition

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2013 file photo, a food vendor spreads out convertible pesos, known as CUCs, the two bills on the right, and regular Cuban pesos at her stand in a vegetable market in Havana, Cuba. There is a dual-currency system featuring one type of Cuban peso worth 4 cents and another that is nearly a dollar. The system was designed to use the less valuable “national money” to insulate the state-run, egalitarian internal market while trade with the outside world is done with pricier “convertible pesos.” President Raul Castro called for elimination of the dual currencies from the beginning of his presidency, but never got around to it. Ramon Espinosa, File AP Photo