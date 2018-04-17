California city debates sanctuary law exemption

FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file photo, protesters rally outside a courthouse where a federal judge heard arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with immigration authorities in San Francisco. U.S. District Judge William Orrick on Monday, March 5, 2018, rejected the state's request for a preliminary injunction to turn over the money. More local governments in California are resisting the state's efforts to resist the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, and political experts see politics at play as Republicans try to fire up voters in a state where the GOP has grown weak. Haven Daley, File AP Photo