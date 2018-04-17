FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2017, file photo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, walks with U.S. President Donald Trump for a news conference at the White House in Washington. Abe is heading to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort Tuesday, April 17, 2018 for two days of talks, hoping to keep Japan’s interests on the table in a possible U.S.-North Korea summit as well as stem a slide in his voter support ratings.
Nation & World

Abe to meet Trump amid challenges at home and abroad

By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press

April 17, 2018 12:10 AM

TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is heading to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort for two days of talks, hoping to keep Japan's interests on the table in a possible U.S.-North Korea summit as well as stem a slide in his voter support ratings.

In meetings starting Tuesday, Abe will want to make sure Trump won't leave Japan exposed to any North Korean missile threat that doesn't affect America. He also is expected to ask the U.S. leader to raise with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un the issue of Japanese abducted by North Korea.

Abe will likely try to get Trump to reverse his decision to include Japan in new steel and aluminum tariffs.

Experts say the outcome of their summit could boost or further undermine Abe's leadership at home.

