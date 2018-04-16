Future of Iran deal may depend on European intervention

FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel speak at a news conference in Brussels. The future of the landmark Iran nuclear deal hangs in the balance and its survival may depend on the unlikely success of last-minute European interventions with President Donald Trump. Macron and Merkel are to visit Washington separately later in April and will likely be the last foreign leaders invested in the deal to see Trump ahead of his mid-May deadline for the accord to be strengthened. Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File AP Photo