New Mexico town on long road to recovery after shooting

Residents of a rural New Mexico town have worked hard to define a new normal following a December school shooting that left two 17-year-old students and the 21-year-old shooter dead. But they say the healing process is far from over.
Casey Jordan Marquez and Francisco "Paco" Fernandez died Dec. 7 when a gunman disguised as a student opened fire inside Aztec High. Police say the gunman later killed himself.
Aztec, which is near the Colorado border, has about 6,500 residents.
The Daily Times of Farmington reports the school district continues offering students and staff emotional support as needed.
Aztec Church of Christ minister Johnathan Dobbs says the community has faced challenges in the recovery process, especially when recent shootings have triggered fear and anxiety in people living with post-traumatic stress.
