Leading candidate in Brazilian election charged with racism

Demonstrators opposed to Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have their picture taken with Lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro, the main right-wing candidate for the October presidential election, during a protest in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Brazil's top court could rule as soon as today whether former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva can stay out of prison while appealing a corruption conviction, a decision that could radically alter October's presidential election in Latin America's largest nation. Eraldo Peres AP Photo