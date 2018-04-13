Ukrainian nationalists vandalize Soviet-era monument in Kiev

An ultra-right activist pours red paint on the Soviet-era monument to General NIkolai Vatutin in Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, April 13, 2018. Activists of the Right Sector group on Friday splashed red paint on the Soviet-era monument to Nikolai Vatutin, a Red Army general who died in fighting during WW II. They also engaged in scuffles with supporters of an opposition party who attempted to put flowers to the monument in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev. Efrem Lukatsky AP Photo