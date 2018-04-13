Taiwan leader inspects navy as China prepares drills

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, left, boards a Kidd-class destroyer during a navy exercise in the bound of Suao naval station in Yilan County, northeast of Taiwan, Friday, April 13, 2018. Taiwan’s Armed Forces showed their capabilities of defending the Taiwan Strait with warfare involving submarine, surface ships with helicopter and Air Force strikes ahead of another drill conducted by China next week. Chiang Ying-ying AP Photo