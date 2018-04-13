APNewsBreak: Indiana GOP locked candidate out of database

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, Indiana Rep. Todd Rokita speaks during a news conference outside of the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. Rokita likely violated ethics laws as Indiana's secretary of state by repeatedly accessing a Republican donor database from his government office, prompting party officials to lock him out of the system until he angrily complained, three former GOP officials told The Associated Press. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo