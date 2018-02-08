New Mexico suspends football coach amid misconduct probe

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2016, file photo New Mexico coach Bob Davie walks in the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State in Las Cruces, N.M. The University of New Mexico suspended Davie on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, for 30 days without pay, following multiple investigations that examined whether he and coaching staff interfered with criminal investigations or misconduct cases involving players. Andres Leighton, File AP Photo