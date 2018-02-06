Rare dinosaur discovery in Egypt could signal more finds

In this Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 photo, Hesham Sallam, head of Mansoura university's Center for Vertebrate Paleontology, displays bones of a Cretaceous period dinosaur in Mansoura, Egypt. Researchers from Mansoura university in the country’s Nile Delta discovered a new species of long-necked herbivore, in the western desert of Egypt, which is around the size of a city bus and could be just the tip of the iceberg of other finds. Experts say the discovery is a landmark one that could shed light on a particularly obscure period of history for the African continent. Amr Nabil AP Photo