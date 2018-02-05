AP Exclusive: Despite denial, Pope got abuse victim's letter

Marie Collins, a member of the pope's sex-abuse commission, hands a letter to Cardinal Sean O'Malley detailing the abuse of Juan Carlos Cruz and a cover-up by Chilean church authorities, at the Domus Santa Marta on April 12, 2015. Commission members and Cruz say O'Malley later confirmed he gave the letter to a Pope Francis, contradicting the pope’s recent insistence that no victims had come forward. Catherine Bonnet via AP)