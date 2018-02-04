Child abductions rise amid South Sudan's grinding civil war

In this photo taken Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, a boy comes out of the water after going for a swim in the Nile in Akobo town, one of the last rebel-held strongholds in South Sudan. Child abductions have risen during South Sudan's civil war as desperate people try to make a living, and one child, no matter the age, is said to sell for 20 cows, worth about $7,000. Sam Mednick AP Photo