Egypt says 4,400-year-old tomb discovered outside Cairo

In this Aug. 30, 2015, photo, camels rest between rides with their owners against the backdrop of the pyramids in Giza, Egypt. Archaeologists in Egypt say they have discovered a 4,400-year-old tomb near the pyramids outside Cairo. Egypt's Antiquities Ministry announced the discovery Saturday and said the tomb likely belonged to a high-ranking official known as Hetpet during the 5th Dynasty of ancient Egypt.