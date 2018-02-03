Victims' dad apologizes after lunging at Nassar in courtroom

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:32 Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin Pause 0:57 Macon girl 'so proud' of mom's dying wishes 2:17 Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 0:55 Warner Robins beats Peach County in thriller 0:51 How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 1:16 Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:22 President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over' 4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

On the second day of disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar's final sentencing hearing the father of three victims, Randall Margraves, tried to attack Nassar. The man charged across the room but was quickly tackled by bailiffs and lead from the courtroom. This hearing focuses on Nassar's work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. More than 30 victims have given statements so far. During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward. Pool via AP

