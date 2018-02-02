Nation & World

Sheriff: 4 arrested in kidnapping of missing N Carolina man

The Associated Press

February 02, 2018 06:10 AM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.

Four people have been arrested regarding the disappearance of a North Carolina man last seen in Tennessee.

The Johnson City Press reports 29-year-old Carlton Lamar Edmonson was reported missing Jan. 19 when his family received a call demanding a $700 ransom. A Johnson County Sheriff's Office release says investigators believe several people kidnapped Edmonson, brought him to a remote area in the county and assaulted him. Edmonson has yet to be found.

A North Carolina couple, 31-year-old Robert Leroy Littleton III and 30-year-old Leigh Katherine Littleton, was charged last week. Thirty-nine-year-old Michael Stacey May was arrested Jan. 26 and 30-year-old James Combs was arrested Saturday. They each face charges related to assault and kidnapping. A fifth person is expected to be charged.

It's unclear if anyone charged has a lawyer.

