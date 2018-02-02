Still a trickle, but refugees sick of exile return to Syria

In this Jan. 19, 2018 photo, Ammar Maarawi, who fled Syria to Europe in early 2016, speaks to The Associated Press, at his shop in Aleppo, Syria. A small but growing number of refugees are returning to Syria, including some who made a dangerous sea journey to Europe to flee the war. Unable to stand the cold weather, language barrier, unemployment and depression, they have chosen to return to their war-torn country rather than stay in Europe. Hassan Ammar AP Photo