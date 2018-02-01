10 Things to Know for Today

In this Jan. 14, 2018 photo, Rohingya Muslim refugee Mohammad Karim, 26, shows a mobile video of Gu Dar Pyin's massacre inside his kiosk in Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh. On Sept. 9, a villager from Gu Dar Pyin, captured three videos of mass graves that were time-stamped between 10:12 a.m. and 10:14 a.m., when he said soldiers chased him away. When he fled to Bangladesh, Karim removed the memory card from his phone, wrapped it in plastic and tied it to his thigh to hide it from Myanmar police. Manish Swarup AP Photo