The Latest: Swedish coach says Russian decision 'messy'

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo Russia's gold medal winner Alexander Legkov skis past the Olympic rings during the men's 50K cross-country race at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018 to reinstate Leskov as gold medal winner of the men's 50-kilometer cross-country skiing which he was stripped of on doping allegations earlier. Dmitry Lovetsky AP Photo