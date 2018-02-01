North Korean athletes arrive in South Korea for Olympics

Flags of participating countries flutter in the wind at the Olympic village in Gangnueng, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. In a rare sight, North Korean flag, center left, flew in South Korea on Thursday as the South prepared for the Winter Olympics that has brought a temporary lull in tensions surrounding the North's nuclear program. The Olympic village in Gangneung turned into a selfie site as volunteer workers posed under a North Korean flag that has been raised in the country for the first time since a hockey tournament in April last year. Kyodo News via AP Daisuke Suzuki