FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, file photo, a man holds a Romanian flag next to the official portrait of Romanian communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, placed next to his grave, as communism nostalgics gather to mark 100 years since he was born, in Bucharest, Romania. A Romanian auction house is selling memorabilia that belonged to Ceausescu to mark what would have been his 100th birthday. Text on portrait reads "A man like him is only born every 500 years"
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, file photo, a man holds a Romanian flag next to the official portrait of Romanian communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, placed next to his grave, as communism nostalgics gather to mark 100 years since he was born, in Bucharest, Romania. A Romanian auction house is selling memorabilia that belonged to Ceausescu to mark what would have been his 100th birthday. Text on portrait reads "A man like him is only born every 500 years" Vadim Ghirda, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, file photo, a man holds a Romanian flag next to the official portrait of Romanian communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, placed next to his grave, as communism nostalgics gather to mark 100 years since he was born, in Bucharest, Romania. A Romanian auction house is selling memorabilia that belonged to Ceausescu to mark what would have been his 100th birthday. Text on portrait reads "A man like him is only born every 500 years" Vadim Ghirda, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Romania: Ceausescu auction marks century since his birth

The Associated Press

January 31, 2018 06:19 AM

BUCHAREST, Romania

A Romanian auction house is selling memorabilia belonging to former Communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu to mark what would have been his 100th birthday.

The "Golden Era" online auction kicks off Wednesday evening. Among the 250 items going under the hammer are a fur-lined hunting cap worn by Ceausescu, an avid hunter, and shoes and a purse made for his wife, Elena Ceausescu. There's even toilet paper, which was scarce in the late days of communism.

Iulian Plestiu, research director at Artmark auction house, says potential buyers are middle-aged Romanians collecting memorabilia or younger people looking to acquire one of the now-trendy period posters.

Communism in Romania ended in 1989 when the Ceausescus were executed after a summary trial.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  