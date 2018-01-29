FILE - In this April 16, 2014 file photo, Hisham Genena, then head of Egypt's oversight body, talks at his office in Cairo, Egypt. Security officials say Genena has been injured in a brawl with unidentified men outside his suburban Cairo home, few weeks after he was named top aide to would-be presidential candidate Sami Annan, a former military chief of staff.
FILE - In this April 16, 2014 file photo, Hisham Genena, then head of Egypt's oversight body, talks at his office in Cairo, Egypt. Security officials say Genena has been injured in a brawl with unidentified men outside his suburban Cairo home, few weeks after he was named top aide to would-be presidential candidate Sami Annan, a former military chief of staff. Amr Nabil AP Photo
FILE - In this April 16, 2014 file photo, Hisham Genena, then head of Egypt's oversight body, talks at his office in Cairo, Egypt. Security officials say Genena has been injured in a brawl with unidentified men outside his suburban Cairo home, few weeks after he was named top aide to would-be presidential candidate Sami Annan, a former military chief of staff. Amr Nabil AP Photo

Nation & World

Egypt arrests 3 men over attack on former auditor

The Associated Press

January 29, 2018 05:52 AM

CAIRO

Egyptian prosecutors say they have detained three men over the assault on the country's former top auditor and senior campaign aide for a now-arrested presidential hopeful.

The prosecutors said on Monday that the suspects were ordered detained for four days, pending investigation. The men face charges of armed robbery.

Hesham Genena was seriously injured in the face and leg in Saturday's attack outside his suburban Cairo home.

His lawyers said it was an apparent kidnapping attempt.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

They said three attackers, armed with knives, tried to force Genena into one of their two cars when passers-by rushed to his rescue.

Genena was last week named a top campaign aide for former military chief of staff, Sami Annan, who was running for president. The military arrested Annan last Tuesday on several charges.

  Comments  