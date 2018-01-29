Amid corruption concerns, Romania to vote for 1st female PM

Romanian Prime Minister designate Viorica Dancila, left, speaks to media next to Social democratic party leader Liviu Dragnea, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Romania's president Klaus Iohannis named Viorica Dancila, a member of the European Parliament and an ally of the ruling Social Democratic Party chairman Liviu Dragnea as the country's the next prime minister and potentially its first female leader. Octav Ganea AP Photo