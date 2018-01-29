Foreigners said to deny guilt over Cambodian party photos

In this photo dated Jan. 25, 2018, issued by Cambodian National Police, a group of unidentified foreigners, who are accused of "dancing pornographically" at a party in Siem Reap town, near the country's famed Angkor Wat temple complex. Police said Sunday Jan. 28, 2018, they raided a rented villa on Thursday and found people "dancing pornographically", and while almost 90 foreigners were detained, all but 10 were released. Five British nationals, two Canadians, one Norwegian, one New Zealander and one from the Netherlands are being held. Cambodian National Police via AP)