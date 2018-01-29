In this photo dated Jan. 25, 2018, issued by Cambodian National Police, a group of unidentified foreigners, who are accused of "dancing pornographically" at a party in Siem Reap town, near the country's famed Angkor Wat temple complex. Police said Sunday Jan. 28, 2018, they raided a rented villa on Thursday and found people "dancing pornographically", and while almost 90 foreigners were detained, all but 10 were released. Five British nationals, two Canadians, one Norwegian, one New Zealander and one from the Netherlands are being held.
In this photo dated Jan. 25, 2018, issued by Cambodian National Police, a group of unidentified foreigners, who are accused of "dancing pornographically" at a party in Siem Reap town, near the country's famed Angkor Wat temple complex. Police said Sunday Jan. 28, 2018, they raided a rented villa on Thursday and found people "dancing pornographically", and while almost 90 foreigners were detained, all but 10 were released. Five British nationals, two Canadians, one Norwegian, one New Zealander and one from the Netherlands are being held. Cambodian National Police via AP)
In this photo dated Jan. 25, 2018, issued by Cambodian National Police, a group of unidentified foreigners, who are accused of "dancing pornographically" at a party in Siem Reap town, near the country's famed Angkor Wat temple complex. Police said Sunday Jan. 28, 2018, they raided a rented villa on Thursday and found people "dancing pornographically", and while almost 90 foreigners were detained, all but 10 were released. Five British nationals, two Canadians, one Norwegian, one New Zealander and one from the Netherlands are being held. Cambodian National Police via AP)

Nation & World

Foreigners said to deny guilt over Cambodian party photos

The Associated Press

January 29, 2018 05:34 AM

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia

A Cambodian prosecutor says 10 foreigners charged with producing pornographic photos during a party near the country's famed Angkor Wat temple complex have denied wrongdoing.

Samrith Sokhon said Monday that the five British nationals, two Canadians, one Norwegian, one New Zealander and one from the Netherlands said they had done nothing wrong.

They face up to a year in prison if convicted.

Nearly 90 people were detained when police raided a rented villa in the northwestern town of Siem Reap last Thursday, but only 10 were charged Sunday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police originally said they were arrested for "dancing pornographically."

Photos released by police showed clothed young adults rolling around together on a dance floor.

  Comments  