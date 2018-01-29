Pope Francis and Greek Catholic Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, right, release white doves during the pontiff visit to the Basilica of Santa Sofia and to the Ukrainian greek-catholic community, in Rome, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.
Nation & World

Pope denounces Holocaust "indifference" amid Polish uproar

The Associated Press

January 29, 2018 05:34 AM

VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis says countries have a responsibility to fight anti-Semitism and the "virus of indifference" threatening to erase the memory of the Holocaust.

Francis' comments to an international conference Monday comes as the largely Roman Catholic Poland considers legislation that would outlaw blaming Poles for the crimes of the Holocaust. The proposed legislation has sparked an outcry in Israel.

Francis didn't mention the dispute but he spoke of his 2016 visit to the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in German-occupied Poland, saying he remembered "the roar of the deafening silence" that left room for only tears, prayer and requests for forgiveness.

He called for Christians and Jews to build a "common memory" of the Holocaust, saying "it is our responsibility to hand it on in a dignified way to young generations."

