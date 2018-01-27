The Latest: Lt. Gov. says MSU should set up fund for victims

Larry Nassar hangs his head as former gymnast Amanda Thomashow gives her victim statement Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Ingham County Circuit Court in Lansing, Mich. Nassar, 54, has admitted sexually assaulting athletes under the guise of medical treatment when he was employed by Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which as the sport's national governing organization trains Olympians. He already has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography. Under a plea bargain, he faces a minimum of 25 to 40 years behind bars in the molestation case. Lansing State Journal via AP Matthew Dae Smith