Police: SKorean fire likely caused by electrical fault

Police investigators prepare to inspect a burnt hospital after a fire in Miryang, South Korea, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. A fire raced through the small South Korean hospital with no sprinkler system on Friday, killing 37 people, many of them elderly, and injuring more than 140 others in the country's deadliest blaze in about a decade. The sign reads "Sejong Hospital." Ahn Young-joon AP Photo